As residents find themselves at home more now than ever before, the city of Coppell has come up with some games to provide entertainment and an economic boost at the same time.
As an effort to encourage local dining and shopping, the city has launched Buy in Coppell Restaurant Bingo. Participants begin by downloading a bingo card at coppelltx.gov/buyincoppell. As they’re eating at a Coppell restaurant they can take a picture of their dish, their receipt, the storefront or other proof of purchase. To be counted in the game they must post the picture to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag the city of Coppell and include #BeVocalShopLocal, or they can email the images/receipts to info@coppelltx.gov.
Residents can download one card or all of them, and multiple cards provide multiple entries each week.
A new game will be announced each week on the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, and a weekly prize will be drawn for those who qualify. The final week will end with a grand prize drawing.
The game began April 27, and the second week starts Monday.
“Like businesses across the globe, businesses in Coppell have been affected by the pandemic,” said Mindi Hurley, director of community development. “We wanted to find a way to encourage resident to shop and local businesses and eat at local restaurants while also protecting their health and safety. As many people are at home more often these days, we thought we could have some fun with it. We decided to piggyback off of some other fun initiatives that our neighbors are running, but, of course, we had to put a Coppell spin on it.”
The city plans to begin Buy in Coppell Business Bingo soon. The game works the same way as restaurant bingo, though no purchase is necessary.
The city is also about to begin Buy in Coppell Scavenger Hunt. During the week, scavenger hunt clues will be posted on the city’s website beginning Monday and ending May 15. On May 18 an expanded list of clues will be posted to coppelltx.gov/buyincoppell.
Players can snap a photo of the storefront and post it to social media with the same hashtag and tag the city of Coppell.
“When you shop at our small businesses, our community benefits,” Hurley said. “We have a variety of small retailers that offer one-of-a-kind products that you can't find anywhere else, and those types of stores make Coppell special. When you support Coppell businesses, you're investing in your community. Not only do you get to meet your neighbors, even if it's virtual, discover interesting stores and purchase one-of-a-kind items, but you are also helping to keep our local economy strong and our workforce thriving.”
