The city of Coppell announced that both Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global have reaffirmed the City’s AAA bond rating. This is the highest rating possible from both agencies and represents the city’s continued financial strength and stability.
Moody’s ‘Aaa’ rating reflects the city’s sizable tax base, history of strong operating performance and very strong reserves as well as manageable fixed costs and operating flexibility. It was also noted that the City closed fiscal year 2020 with a large surplus and increased operating reserves. This is likely due to management’s efforts to reduce expenditures in preparation for the change in state sales tax law set to take effect in October this year, which is expected to greatly reduce sales tax collections.
S&P’s ‘AAA’ rating represents the city’s strong and experienced management and financial policies, solid budgetary performance and flexibility and strong liquidity.
These high ratings also lower borrowing costs for Coppell taxpayers.
“The reaffirmed AAA bond rating is a result of the City Council’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and conservative approach to financial management,” said Jennifer Miller, director of finance. “Such ratings allow us to save taxpayer money while also providing high-quality projects and services to the community.”
For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/transparency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.