Coppell’s second annual impact report for Teen Volunteers in Coppell (TVC) is now available. This report details the financial, community, and individual impacts of teen volunteerism through city departments for the calendar year 2021.
The city said last year, TVC supported 279 volunteers between the ages of 13-17 who live in Coppell or Coppell ISD. These volunteers contributed a total of 3,410 service hours to the City. Using the Independent Sector’s estimated value of a volunteer service hour, their service provided a $90,126.30 value, the city said.
In addition to financial value, the city said TVC supports two pillars of the Coppell’s Vision 2040 plan: to perpetuate a learning environment and foster an inclusive community fabric. In a 2021 survey of volunteers, 99% of respondents believed volunteering for the city provided a valuable learning opportunity and 97% of respondents said TVC made them feel connected to their community.
“I feel like I have learned a lot about myself and my community,” volunteer Ananya Nair said. “I learned that I really like to talk and interact with people, and I learned about a ton of new things the community does. Without these opportunities, I feel like I would be a bit clueless about the Coppell community.”
The report also includes spotlights of CISD partnerships like the National Art Honor Society and New Tech High at Coppell in addition to the Keep Coppell Beautiful Teen Committee.
Established in May 2020, TVC unified the teen volunteer programs across city departments, most notably the Cozby Library and Community Commons, Biodiversity Education Center, and Life Safety Park. The updated program aims to streamline the volunteer experience through its single application process, handbook, and training. Librarian Morgan Green-Griffin received national recognition from the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement for her leadership in TVC’s creation.
Through acceptance, volunteers have access to all departmental opportunities in the City. Opportunities include supporting programs at all locations, preparing materials for events, projects at the library, and assisting at the Coppell Community Gardens and Farmers Market.
