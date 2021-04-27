Coppell Fleet Services

For the fifth consecutive year, the city of Coppell’s fleet services ranked among the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas. This year, out of more than 33,000 public fleets in North America, the city of Coppell was ranked at number 22, the highest ranking of any city in Texas.

Coppell fleet services staff maintains the City’s approximate 315 vehicles and equipment to the highest standards of safety and efficiency, allowing city departments to operate as efficiently as possible, while providing safe, environmentally-friendly transportation.

The recognition was announced during a virtual meeting hosted by NAFA on April 14, and recipients will be recognized at the NAFA Institute & Expo in Pittsburgh later this summer.

The annual 100 Best Fleets Program identifies peak performing fleet operations in the Americas and encourages ever-increasing levels of productivity and operational effectiveness within the industry.

For more information, call fleet services at 972-462-5175.

