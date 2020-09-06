This year Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Art and Cultures will be observed virtually throughout the entire month of October.
The event’s virtual platform will showcase the unique community fabric in Coppell, and this year residents are invited to contribute to the celebration. Through Sept. 21, residents can email stories and/or photos of cherished elements of their culture, from cuisine to traditional dress to home décor to parks@coppelltx.gov.
Participants are also encouraged to send recipes for a favorite dish, or a sentence or two highlighting favorite things about their culture. Staff will compile information submitted to create a Coppell Cultural Scrapbook to be shared online.
Beginning Oct. 1, visit coppelltx.gov/kaleidoscope to learn more about the different cultures represented in Coppell and find showcases of different regions around the world.
For each, visitors can expect to find a virtual marketplace, virtual tours, talent displays, recipes, pictures, and educational videos.
“Although we can’t do a face-to-face event at this time, we felt it important to keep the tradition of Kaleidoscope alive by making it a virtual experience,” said Sunday Smith, special event supervisor. “Online, we have the opportunity to try new things. Because this event is all about the diversity of Coppell’s citizens, we thought a great way to utilize the virtual platform would be to add a Cultural Scrapbook. This way the community can tell us in their own words what their favorite thing about their culture is and we create something that will live on past the end of the event.”
Kaleidoscope began in 2017 as a festival of art and culture to spotlight the growing diversity in the Coppell community. Traditionally, the event features cuisine, artisans, performers and local organizations representative of the range of cultures in Coppell.
For more information on Kaleidoscope, visit coppelltx.gov/kaleidoscope. For other inquiries about events sponsored by Coppell Parks and Recreation, call 972-462-5100, visit coppelltx.gov/events, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @coppellparks.
