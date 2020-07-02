Cozby Library will continue the Meet Your Neighbor series virtually on July 11 through a Zoom meeting.
The Meet Your Neighbor series covers important topics for deeper understanding without judgment and debate.
“One was on people who immigrated to the U.S., another was on people living in Coppell talking about LGBTQ+ experiences. And the other one we’ve done was people talking about different faiths,” said Sarah Silverthorne,a librarian at Cozby Library.
The topic for the upcoming meeting will cover Coppell residents’ experiences with racism in Coppell. The Black Lives Matter movement inspired this topic.
“That’s why we thought it was an important conversation to have.” Silverthorne said.
Past Meet Your Neighbor meetings have created a safe space for people to learn and have significantly impacted the community.
“I’ve heard the statements and gotten feedback from people who have attended but they’ve been very meaningful,” Silverthorne said.
Spots are still available for registration on the Cozby library website.
“People will need to sign up through the library website, and then they can get a link to the meeting,” Silverthorne said.
