The city of Coppell announced the opening of its fourth fire station.
Tuesday the facility became fully operational and started providing services 24 hours a day.
Located at 440 Northpoint Drive, Fire Station No. 4 will serve residents, businesses and the recent influx of commercial properties on the city’s west side. The additional station will allow the Coppell Fire Department to continue to meet safe and effective service levels, reduce emergency response times, and help maintain the city’s ISO-1 rating, which determines homeowner and business insurance premiums.
“Fire Station No. 4 has been a project in the making for several years, and we’re excited this day has finally come,” said Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson. “Adding this new station is a crucial step in helping the Coppell Fire Department reduce response times, which will ultimately save lives and decrease property damage, and continue to exceed industry and community service standards.”
Fire Station No. 4 includes three apparatus bays, living and working accommodations for the firefighters on duty around the clock, and a 5,000-square-foot attached centralized resource management facility, which will primarily be used for apparatus, supplies, tools and equipment storage.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is expected in February. Visit coppelltx.gov, or the city’s social media channels for more information.
