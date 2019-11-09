Coppell residents can expect improvements at the CORE as the facility undergoes renovations. The front desk relocation portion of the project began Monday. Officials said the update will ensure that the staff will be able to work in a secure space while maintaining the safety of guests.
During construction, the main entrance will be closed, and visitors will have to enter through an alternate entrance located on the east side of the building through the fitness courtyard. In addition, the fitness center desk will serve as a temporary front desk where normal operations will continue including registration, day passes, payments and more.
Visitors are asked to bring their membership cards to expedite the check-in process.
The second part of the project will be the replacement of the pedestrian bridge that connects to the facility to the parking lot. The project is expected to begin later this year. During the project, the parking lot will be closed, and visitors will park at the Andrew Brown East parking lot and enter through a temporary entrance.
During a July City Council meeting, John Elias, parks project manager, said the new bridge will be a park-style bridge with a 5-inch thick concrete deck. LED lighting will be included on the bridge columns, and two additional parking lot lights will be added to the loading zone area on the parking lot side of the bridge.
Elias said the 6-foot wide park-style bridge was originally installed in 2000. Since then, the bridge has aged and is no longer the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. Elias said the bridge is bowing, and a visible crack can be seen down the middle.
In 2018, the City Council advised city staff to design an 8-foot wide bridge to replace the current one.
“The reason we are proposing to replace the bridge is the small width of the bridge does cause congestion, particularly if there are bicycles or strollers,” Elias said during the meeting. “An 8-foot wide bridge makes for two-way traffic better than a 6-foot wide bridge.”
Both projects are expected to be completed in early February.
