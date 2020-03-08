With a new anticipated tax law coming, Coppell is preparing for a potential large loss of revenue and is considering implementing new fees for city programs and services.
The state comptroller recently proposed to make changes to Texas Administrative Code 3.334, redefining what is considered a place of business. This new definition will restrict many businesses from collecting the sales tax it once was able to get, meaning some Texas cities will face revenue losses.
Officials said if the new rule goes into effect the city could lose approximately $6 million in sales tax revenue, and it could lose as much as $12 million in the general fund, which is 17 percent of the city’s overall general fund budget.
During a recent City Council meeting, the council discussed ways it could make up for that loss, particularly through collecting fees.
One fee would be an extra charge for paying for bills with a credit card. Jennifer Miller, director of finance, said the city averages about a 3-percent fee from the bank that collects the money for the city. For several years, she said, Coppell had absorbed those fees, but with the new tax law on the horizon, Coppell may have to pass those fees down.
The city surveyed 20 surrounding cities to determine if they passed on their fees and found that Colleyville, Frisco and Prosper passed on fees but others like Bedford, Carrollton, The Colony, Euless and Flower Mound only passed on a portion of their fees.
Miller said about 79 percent of the payments the city receives are electronic, and out of that, 44 percent are credit card transactions.
The amount passed on to residents would depend on the method the fees are collected, Miller said, but the city anticipates implementing a service fee in October.
While the council said it prefers not to implement the fee, it agreed that there are ways residents could avoid paying the extra charge.
“I think we’ve been very reticent to increase fees,” said Councilman Gary Roden. “Some we haven’t increased ever, and some we haven’t increased in 20 years. I like that philosophy if we could do that, but we’re not in that environment now and in this case, in particular, our citizens have the opportunity to do bank drafts or to mail a check or do something else.”
Possible parks and recreation fees could be assessed as well. Brad Reid, director of parks and recreation, said one example of a new fee would be paying an additional cost for group exercise classes at the CORE through purchasing a rider to be attached to a normal annual pass. Another idea includes charging outside groups and organizations for the use of the city’s ball fields.
“We do have a very valuable and desirable amenity out there in our recreational facilities and ball fields, and we have not really exploited that as we might,” Reid said. “We get asked a lot about additional use of those facilities, and we think we can monetize that to some degree without overusing it while still focusing on our recreation needs in our community.”
