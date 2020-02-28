As the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China continues to receive increased media attention, Dallas County Health and Human Services and Denton County Public Health have released resources so residents can stay in the know with accurate information as the situation evolves.
At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the virus, named SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in Dallas, Denton or Collin counties, and Dallas County Health Director Philip Huang reiterated that the overall risk to Texans and the American public remains low, according to local health officials.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the only confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas are in people who returned on U.S. State Department-chartered flights from Wuhan City or from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan. Those individuals will remain under federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland until they test negative for the virus and are no longer at risk of spreading it.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, so the CDC recommends everyday practices that help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including influenza. These include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue; disinfecting frequently touched objects; and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but the CDC does recommend that citizens receive an influenza shot to protect their health.
The CDC is aggressively responding to the global outbreak of COVID-19 and is preparing for the potential of community spread in the United States.
There are a number of information resources available through Dallas County Health and Human Services, Denton County Public Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the CDC at the websites. This public health situation is ever evolving, so residents are encouraged to check back frequently.
Dallas County Health and Human Services:
dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
Denton County Public Health:
dentoncounty.gov/Departments/Health-Services/
Texas Department of State Health Services:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.