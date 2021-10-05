Coppell residents will have an opportunity to learn about mental health and coping strategies on Thursday and Oct. 21 at the Cozby Library.
“One will be geared around adults, and the other will be geared around teens,” Cozby Librarian Morgan Griffin said. “Both programs are just an introduction to basic mental health strategies.”
Chris Guzniczak, A Flower Mound Licensed Professional Counsellor will educate visitors on harnessing negative feelings for reflection and growth, strategies for managing and identifying emotions, how to change your perspective and thought patterns and maintaining a sense of self.
The library had a virtual, three-part series on teen mental health last year to address the struggles residents faced because of the pandemic. This will be the first year the library is hosting the program in person.
“We knew how much COVID-19 impacted the mental health of teens – just a great shift in being more removed from their peers and things changing around them,” Griffin said. “That increased stress definitely impacts everyone's mental health.”
Griffin noted that the National Institute of Mental Health reported in 2019 that suicide was the second leading cause of death for individuals aged between 10 and 34. It was reportedly the fourth leading cause of death for individuals aged 35 to 44.
“Mental health is one of the most important issues we face every day,” Griffin said. “Everyone knows someone who has experienced a mental illness, whether it is something that is ongoing or an acute illness that will pass with time. We all need strategies to identify what we're doing and how we're feeling and whether or not we need additional help and support in those areas.”
Griffin said Guzniczak would help visitors learn how to take their negative thoughts and rethink them to become opportunities for self-growth.
“If a couple library programs a year can help educate some folks on how to identify those things, that can make a big impact in the long run with just ensuring the overall health and happiness of everyone in our community,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.