The Texas Secretary of State’s office has laid out details for phase two of its “full forensic audit” of the 2020 general election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties.
On Friday, the office shared a letter from Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott addressed to elections administrators for each county.
“As indicated in our office’s previous communications, the Texas Secretary of State’s office is conducting the largest and most comprehensive forensic audit of the November 2020 General Election in your respective counties,” the letter stated. “The purpose of this audit is to provide clarity and confidence for Texas voters that all applicable laws and procedures were followed during the 2020 Election, and to identify any irregularities or issues that need to be addressed going forward.”
The letter asks the elections offices to begin locating requested documents in preparation for on-site examinations by the office’s Forensic Audit Division, which will be coordinated in January.
The request comes after the office first announced in September that an election audit had already begun in the state’s two largest Democrat and Republican counties. The office has since said that the audit is expected to cover about 35% of votes cast for the 2020 general election in Texas.
Scott’s Friday letter came with a 10-page attachment outlining the records and procedures that the office is reviewing.
“The specific review process for each category will be based on the county’s response to the initial survey questions provided,” the office stated. “Once the scope is established on a county-by-county basis, we will provide detailed documentation regarding the specific review of each applicable category.”
The outlined materials include voting system test records, lists of election workers, video surveillance records and questions about the county’s election security measures.
According to an audit outline that was shared by the office in September, phase 2 involves the office conducting a comprehensive election records examination over several months “to ensure election administration procedures were properly followed during the 2020 General Election.” That includes looking at county records including logic and accuracy testing records for voting machines, early voting and election day materials and training materials.
Irregularities or deviations from election administration procedures could trigger a full manual recount of ballots in a certain area, the office stated.
“I’m very confident that Collin County will come through this audit very well,” Collin County elections administrator Bruce Sherbet said in September. “We had a very smooth and good election, and I think the biggest part for me is if this audit will help voters that don’t have confidence in the process have confidence or more confidence that everything was handled appropriately, then that’s very important.”
Official election results posted on the Texas Secretary of State’s website show that three of the four counties voted for President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 general election. Collin County was the only one of the four that overall voted in favor of former President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 general election with 51.4% of the votes cast. Dallas County overall showed favor for Biden with 65.1% of votes cast.
