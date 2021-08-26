A Dallas County Commissioner called for prioritization of affordable housing on Aug 17.
Dallas County Commissioner Wiley Price advocated to prioritize programs hosted by the Home Loan Counseling Center (HLCC) and create more affordable housing for Dallas County residents.
The center currently offers classes, workshops and and one-on-one counseling for new homeowners on topics like financial literacy, budgeting and credit repair. The center also provides some financial assistance to sustain home ownership for Dallas County residents.
“I want real affordability,” Price said. “Not some formula by which we think people can meet. If we are serious about housing and housing accommodation, this program needs to take priority.”
Angela Lair, interim administrator for the HLCC said the center aims to increase community engagement to make more residents aware of available support to acquire affordable housing.
“It’s going to take our cities working with us,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
He added that cities will need to get rid of the ‘not in my backyard’ mentality that keeps them from building affordable housing in their neighborhoods.
