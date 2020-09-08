Dallas Medical Center is a recent recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the second time in a row.
This recognition places them in the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, which is the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Last year, DMC was in the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals.
“Being recognized with this award again is a huge honor for our hospital,” said Ruben Garza, CEO of Dallas Medical Center. “We always strive to provide the best care possible, and this recognition lets us know our efforts are being noticed. And while recognitions and trophies are great, the real winners are our patients. I hope the community is proud of their hospital for being named among the Top 5% in the nation for patient safety. This goes to show our community members can receive exceptional care close to home.”
As reported through the ongoing COVID-19 patient confidence study, consumers are 65 percent more likely than they were prior to the onset of the coronavirus to choose a hospital based on the quality of care they will receive, over other factors like travel time, stated a press release.
As hospitals resume more normal operations and begin to schedule elective procedures, consumers are becoming increasingly aware about the importance of the quality of care.
“We’re seeing an important shift in consumer behavior, as healthcare quality remains in the national spotlight as the country reemerges from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “We applaud and are grateful for these hospitals around the country that are working so hard and are committed to providing the care and best experience for their patients.”
"Our staff members and medical providers are the true heroes of our hospital, and we couldn't achieve our mission without them," added Garza. "I'd like to thank and recognize every staff member and medical professional for helping provide outstanding care to our patients."
DMC is also a Healthgrades Five-Star recipient for the following procedures/conditions: appendectomy, treatment of heart attack, treatment of sepsis, treatment of gastrointestinal bleed, hysterectomy and hip fracture treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.