With the planning period complete, residents can expect the DART’s Silverline to be online and running in late 2022.
With the official groundbreaking taking place earlier this year, DART is preparing to begin building the actual rail line.
"Now we are going to see a lot of construction activity," said Traci Leach, Coppell deputy city manager.
Leach said construction for the project is non-linear, and crews will work on different sections at a time. Coppell residents can expect to see construction in the area sometime in the second or third quarter of 2020, Leach said.
On Nov. 18, DART began the removal of abandoned rail along the DART right-of-way from the Dallas North Tollway in Addison to the west of Synergy Park Road in Richardson.
According to DART, the Silverline project will extend between D/FW International Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano, crossing seven cities: Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano. In addition, the project will connect to the Fort Worth Transportation Authority TEXRail Regional Rail Line to Fort Worth.
“This truly will be, once completed, a connector for our region,” Leach said.
Leach said the vehicle DART will use for the Silverline will be quieter than what was anticipated in DART’s environmental impact reports.
Coppell will have seven quiet zones or crossings where a train horn won’t sound. Those crossings are at Fairway Drive, MacArthur Boulevard, Mockingbird Lane, Moore Road, East Belt Line Road, Southwestern Boulevard and South Coppell Road.
Leach said the council has also evaluated adding two more quiet zones at Freeport Parkway and Royal Lane.
The council is also looking at aesthetic upgrades for an elevated crossing at South Belt Line Road.
Betterments are also planned for the residential areas of Crest View at Mockingbird and MacArthur as well as two apartment complexes to the east of MacArthur, both of which are immediately adjacent to the rail line. Leach said the residents will decide collectively what kind of betterments they would like.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.