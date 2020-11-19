DART soundwall mock-up

Mock-up walls will be available for public viewing.

 Courtesy of DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invites residents to view the betterments/sound wall mock-ups now available across the Silver Line alignment. The mock-up walls began Friday and run through Jan. 29.

The 26-mile Silver Line Regional Rail Project is under construction between D/FW International Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano.

The betterments/sound wall color and finish for each neighborhood were voted on by residents and stakeholders through a robust and inclusive community engagement process. All locations will provide the community an up-close look at the various wall color and finish selections. Attendees will see the Durisol Absorptive Wall System that will be used on the track-side of the alignment and the Precast Concrete Reflective Wall to be used on the neighborhood-side of the alignment.

The locations to view betterment wall mock-ups in your city are as follows:

 

City of Coppell

Coppell Town Center

255 Parkway Blvd.

City of Carrollton

Crosby Recreation Center

1610 E. Crosby Road

City of Dallas

Campbell Green Recreation Center

16600 Park Hill Drive

City of Plano

Plano Municipal Center

1520 K Avenue

City of Richardson

Richardson Civic Center

411 W Arapaho Road, Suite 102

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments