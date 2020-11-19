Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invites residents to view the betterments/sound wall mock-ups now available across the Silver Line alignment. The mock-up walls began Friday and run through Jan. 29.
The 26-mile Silver Line Regional Rail Project is under construction between D/FW International Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano.
The betterments/sound wall color and finish for each neighborhood were voted on by residents and stakeholders through a robust and inclusive community engagement process. All locations will provide the community an up-close look at the various wall color and finish selections. Attendees will see the Durisol Absorptive Wall System that will be used on the track-side of the alignment and the Precast Concrete Reflective Wall to be used on the neighborhood-side of the alignment.
The locations to view betterment wall mock-ups in your city are as follows:
City of Coppell
Coppell Town Center
255 Parkway Blvd.
City of Carrollton
Crosby Recreation Center
1610 E. Crosby Road
City of Dallas
Campbell Green Recreation Center
16600 Park Hill Drive
City of Plano
Plano Municipal Center
1520 K Avenue
City of Richardson
Richardson Civic Center
411 W Arapaho Road, Suite 102
