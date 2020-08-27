An interlocal agreement between the city of Coppell and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) on a pilot workforce transit program was extended for another 12-month period on Tuesday.
Mindi Hurley, economic development coordinator for the city, said Coppell entered into an agreement with DCTA on Aug. 27, 2019, lasting from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.
The ride-share company Lyft provides first-mile and last-mile connectivity for employees to existing transit stops and business, and the fares are subsidized by the city.
Hurley said ridership was slow to start but picked up in December. The city recorded 1,392 rides from Oct. 1 to the end of July. The program cost the city approximately $11,122 – $8,897 in fares and $2,224 in DCTA administration costs.
Hurley, however, said the current test run was interrupted by COVID-19, and the staff recommended extending the program for another fiscal year. The new interlocal agreement will run through the end of September 2021.
She added that all transit stops and rider fares will remain the same. The DCTA board considered extending the interlocal agreement during its Thursday meeting. Services will see no disruption once DCTA agrees to the extension.
The five transit stops Lyft will be picking up from are: Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) Trinity Mills Station, DCTA’s Hebron Station, DART’s Belt Line Station, DART’s bus stop at Saintsbury Street and Belt Line Road, and the DART bus stop at Regent Boulevard and Royal Lane.
A city memo says this test program will “provide great benefits to the businesses located in Coppell.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.