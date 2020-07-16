The clock is ticking for families in Coppell ISD.
A look at the timer on the district website on Thursday revealed 26 days, 13 hours, 5 minutes and 36 seconds until Aug. 12, the scheduled first day of the 2020-21 school year.
As the clock nears zero hours, minutes and seconds, CISD has shifted the timing on certain preparations around getting additional information from state and local officials.
On Wednesday, the district postponed a Facebook Live event slated for the next day that was supposed to inform parents and staff about the upcoming school year.
“Coppell ISD is reviewing options just made available regarding instructional delivery requirements for the start of the 2020-21 school year,” the district stated in an update announcing the postponement.
The announcement came the same day that the Texas Education Agency confirmed to The Texas Tribune that local public health officials would be able to keep Texas schools closed for face-to-face learning in the fall.
“We acknowledge and realize that many of our staff and families are feeling the same sense of confusion and frustration from the ever-changing guidelines provided to school districts from our state officials,” a press release from the district stated.
Two days prior, the district announced that it would delay sending out commitment forms for the first nine weeks of school, citing a Monday evening Board of Trustees work session and anticipated information from state and local officials.
The commitment forms have since been released. Families have until 11:59 p.m. July 20 to indicate which learning model their students will follow for the first nine weeks of school. If a commitment form is not filled out for a student, they will be slated for in-person learning by default.
Families have until 5 p.m. July 29 to change their learning choice by emailing input@coppellisd.com.
CISD has maintained its Aug. 12 start date, as of Thursday evening. In discussing the calendar at the Monday board work session, Kristen Streeter, assistant superintendent for administrative services, mentioned being able to pivot between in-person and remote learning.
“That is the flexibility we need more so than maybe a flexible calendar,” she said.
If any changes were to be made to the calendar, Streeter said the change would be brought to the board for approval.
In the meantime, the district’s digital timer continues to count down the seconds until the school year begins.
