Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) COVID-19 vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Friday will have revised hours due to anticipated severe weather predicted by the National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth. Forecasters indicate weather conditions may include lightning and hail in the afternoon, which could put patients, staff, and volunteers at risk.
“Our Denton County Emergency Services and Public Health teams continue to coordinate closely to ensure public safety when the potential for severe weather becomes evident in the forecast,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
To ensure the safety of those on-site, Friday’s clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Individuals with current appointments after 11:00 AM Friday will receive additional messaging within the next 24 hours regarding their new appointment time on Friday. No other clinic dates are affected at this time.
Should NWS Fort Worth forecasters advise of weather changes that could impact clinic operations on Friday morning, DCPH will provide additional information to all individuals with scheduled appointments via text and/or email. Cancellations are possible if the timing or severity of projections worsen.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.
