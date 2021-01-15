North Texas took a big step forward in providing the public with COVID-19 vaccine this past week.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) hosted drive-thru clinics Tuesday and Thursday. Jennifer Rainey, DCPH public information officer, said there were 3,500 vaccines administered those two days, including 3,000 Thursday. More are expected this upcoming week with two more clinics.
“We hope to schedule 6,000 individuals, 3,000 at each clinic, for vaccination next week,” Rainey said. “They are still appointment only, so messaging will be sent to those next in the waitlist. That messaging will include the appointment date, time and location.”
Dallas County Health and Human Services provided vaccine to 7,700 residents from Monday through Thursday, according to Lauren Trimble, chief of staff for County Judge Clay Jenkins. Data for Friday wasn’t available as of press time.
The county hosted a mega-vaccine clinic at Fair Park after receiving more than a large shipment of vaccine from the state last week.
Trimble said DCHHS has already received 9,000 doses from the state to be distributed next week.
“We will open the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic again next week, starting on Tuesday,” Trimble said. “The site will be closed Monday due to the federal holiday.”
Currently, only residents in north Texas in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, can register at this time. As additional supply of the vaccine becomes available, DCHHS will open up the registration form to additional groups, as directed by the state.
“DCHHS is actively working to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed throughout our community,” said Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services Dr. Philip Huang. “This Fair Park site is a great start to our accomplishing that goal. As additional vaccine becomes available, we are all hoping to be able to expand the groups that are able to receive vaccine and ultimately get it to the general public.”
There were reports of DCHHS providing vaccines to people this past week who did not register beforehand, though the county had told the public that no walk-ups were allowed. As of press time the county had not responded to a question about how the process worked.
