Amit Dharia has announced he is running for Coppell City Council, Place 4. Below is his press release:
I moved to TX from MA in 1997 and decided to make Coppell our home because of its exemplary schools, location, and diverse community. What a place to raise a family!
I came to the USA in 1980. After earning M.E. and Ph.D. in polymer science/ engineering, I worked in the private sector, and in 1999 I started a business in TX. During this time, I mentored and advised graduate students and served as adjunct faculty at UNT.
I am passionate about environmental issues. Last year, I started discussing plastics waste management and green energy on the neighborhood blog, which received a positive response from the Coppell residents. This discussion prompted me to study city's resource management and governance.
I decided to run for council Place 4 and serve because I want to see stronger, greener, and more vibrant Coppell. If elected, I will advocate stricter financial discipline, lower taxes and increasing homestead exemption, adopt environmentally friendly policies, help elders and incentivize local shopping.
The recent weather crisis brought the best out of all Coppell residents – exemplary comradery - neighbor helping neighbor! As a first-generation immigrant, I honestly believe that a happy community's foundation is a strong neighborhood. If elected, I will strive to bring Coppell's diverse residents closer via the "know your neighbor" initiative.
I humbly request your consideration. Please feel free to leave a comment or concerns on amit-dharia.com or on my Facebook page Amit Dharia for City of Coppell Council.
