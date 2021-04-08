Some students are rescheduling their State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests after experiencing difficulties with the online platform Tuesday.
Many students were unable to log in to the online assessment, and some who were logged in were disconnected out of the system. Some students were not able to access the speech to text function on the online system.
As a result of the problems, Tuesday’s administration of the online test was cancelled per direction from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
Amanda Simpson, director of communications for Coppell ISD, said the issue affected fourth-graders at Canyon Ranch, Lee, Pinkerton and Valley Ranch elementary schools; seventh-graders at CMS North, ninth-graders at CHS9 and New Tech; and a few sophomores at CHS who were taking the English I test.
She said the elementary and middle schools were taking the writing tests.
“CMS East and CMS West seventh-graders were doing the paper version of the test, and these learners were able to complete it, aside from those few at East and West who had accommodations and were taking the test online,” Simpson said.
Simpson said waivers are in place from the TEA to schedule tests on specific days to allow for virtual learners to take the test on campus that day and have others learn from home those days for social distancing.
Other districts faced the same issue.
In Lewisville ISD, there were approximately 1,700 students who were impacted by the glitch, said Amanda Brim, chief communications officer.
“Several were able to transition from online to paper assessment to complete their STAAR exam,” Brim said.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD faced the same issues.
“Most of our grade 4 students took the paper-based STAAR writing test and were not affected by online technology issues,” Parnell said. “However, a vast majority of our grade 7 and English 1 test-takers were not able to complete their tests on April 6.”
The requirements have been waived for all grades to advance to the next grade – fifth grade to middle school and eighth grade to high school. But the graduation requirement of passing the STAAR end-of-course exams are still in place. The English I STAAR EOC for ninth-graders and some sophomores was administered Tuesday.
The campuses are rescheduling the tests within the five-week timeframe as permitted by the TEA. Simpson said the STAAR test took place Wednesday and Thursday without issue.
Computer issues during the STAAR test are nothing new for Texas students. In 2016 a technical error caused previously selected answers to not appear. This happened after students logged out or there was a brief period of inactivity or loss of internet connectivity. The TEA said at the time that about 780 districts, academies and charter schools reported an error with the online test.
