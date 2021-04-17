Early voting begins Monday for the May 1 local elections.
In Coppell there will be five places up for election on the City Council and one place up for election on the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees.
In the mayor’s race, Councilman Wes Mays will face Rob Anderson for mayor. In Place 2 incumbent Brianna Hinojosa-Smith will face Raghib Majed. In Place 3, Davin Bernstein, Don Carroll and Meghan Shoemaker will square off. In Place 4 Kevin Nevels will face Amit Dharia. And in Place 6 incumbent Biju Mathew will face Mark Smits.
In Coppell ISD incumbent Tracy Fisher will face challengers Sonal Tandle and Sam Wellington.
Early voting runs through April 27.
Dallas County has countywide early voting and Election Day polling. Registered Dallas County voters can vote at Coppell Town Center, 255 Parkway Blvd., or at one of the approved Early Voting Locations and Election Day Vote Centers. A complete list of voting centers can be found at dallascountyvotes.org.
During early voting, Denton County Coppell residents (Coppell Greens Subdivision and Villas at Lake Vista Subdivision) can vote anywhere in Denton County. The closest Denton County polling location to Coppell is at Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road., Flower Mound. Denton County residents can also view the full list of Early Voting Locations at votedenton.gov.
On Election Day, Coppell Greens and Villas at Lake Vista residents must vote in their precinct, located at Victorious Life Church, 2671 MacArthur Blvd., Lewisville.
Election Day is Saturday, May 1 from 7 am to 7 pm.
For ballot information, voter registration status or polling locations, visit coppelltx.gov/election.
For candidate Q&A's go click here and here.
