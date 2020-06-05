National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on Tuesday announced more than 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
The winners were selected by each sponsor college and were among National Merit Scholarship Program finalists.
Among the winners were eight students from Coppell. Students from Coppell High School were Sanya Bhatt, who plans to attend Boston University with a probable career field in neurology, Vamsi K. Immanneni (Vanderbilt, computer science), Ronak Reddy Indurti (Texas Tech, medicine), Akhilesh Koditipalli (Western Reserve, neurology), Tharani Muthukumar (UTD, medicine), Reina Raj (Texas Tech, medicine) and Akansha Singh (Southern California, engineering).
Rima Abram, a Coppell student who is home schooled, was a finalist for Texas Christian University and has a probable career field in medicine.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
More than 1.5 million juniors took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) to begin the process of entering the scholarship program. The program named 16,000 semifinalists based on their scores in their respective states.
Each semifinalist then had to submit an application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions, according to a press release. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance, the release stated. Nearly 15,000 became finalists, and approximately half of those will be Merit Scholarship winners.
An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.
