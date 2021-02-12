Friday marked the end of the filing period for candidates wishing to secure a place on the ballot for Coppell’s May 1 general election.
Current Place 3 Councilman Wes Mays has filed to run for mayor, as Karen Hunt announced previously she will not seek another term. Mays will be faced by Rob Anderson, an attorney.
In other races, Place 6 incumbent Biju Mathew will be opposed by Mark Smits, former vice president of operations at healthcare product manufacturer Quidel.
In Place 2 incumbent, Brianna Hinojosa-Smith is facing a challenge from management consultant Raghib Majed.
Because Place 4 Councilman Gary Roden is ineligible to run for reelection due to term limits, Taekwondo instructor Kevin Nevels, senior scientist and Army officer Eliot Fletcher and tech entrepreneur Amit Dharia are the candidates for the seat.
Running for Place 3 are businessman and Navy veteran Davin Bernstein, Bank of America senior credit products officer Don Carroll and Child Protective Services case worker Meghan Shoemaker.
The race for Place 3 may get even more competitive, as prospective candidates have until March 1 to file for a place on its ballot since it’s a special election.
The general election will also determine which candidate will fill the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 seat, as incumbent Tracy Fisher is being challenged by IT professional Sonal Tandale and aviation executive Sam Wellington. Incumbent trustee Nichole Bentley of Place 6 is running unopposed.
More information about the general election can be found at tx-coppell.civicplus.com/203/Election-Information.
