There will be two contested races on the Coppell City Council election, which is set for May 2.
Friday was the last day candidates could file to run for office.
In Place 3, incumbent Wes Mays will face Davin Bernstein.
Mays, who has served on the council since 2012, is an engineer and has lived in Coppell for 19 years. Bernstein has lived in the city for 14 years.
Jim Walker, Erin Bogdanowicz and John Jun filed to run for Place 5. Nancy Yingling, who serves on Place 5 currently, decided not to run for re-election.
Walker has lived in the city for 21 years. Bogdanowicz has lived in Coppell for almost four years, and Jun has lived in the city for 20 years. All three candidates are attorneys.
Cliff Long, who serves on Place 1, and Mark Hill (Place 7) filed for re-election but did not draw opponents.
In Coppell ISD, incumbent Thom Hulme will face Neena Biswas in Place 4.
Hulme, a teacher, has been on the board for 12 years and has lived in the district for 24 years. He is currently the school board president. Biswas, a physician, has lived in the district for 13 years.
Incumbent David Caviness (Place 5) did not draw an opponent.
