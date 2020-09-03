Coppell has made it a little easier for first responders to find someone in need of assistance on the city's trails.
The parks and recreation department recently completed its emergency trail marker system along the city's parks trails.
Parks Projects Manager John Elias said the project, which was a 2020 goal for the city, wrapped up in June.
There were 36 new trail markers installed. That's in addition to 10 markers that were installed along the nature trails at the Coppell Nature Park.
Elias said there are markers throughout the Andrew Brown trail system, as well as the city's southern and western parts of the trails system – the Campion Trail, the Creekview Trail and in Hunterwood Park.
“We only focused on trail sections that did not run parallel to a street,” Elias said. “Emergency responders don't have the same challenges on side paths. They're able to find patrons who are on these trails just by simply driving up the street.”
Each marker includes a color band, signifying which trail section the person is in. The trail user will then see the 911 location and the marker number.
“There are some hidden clues in here that will help dispatch help find these locations if they don't know the exact marker location that they were on,” Elias said.
The markers are spaced approximately a quarter mile, Elias said.
“The installation of the markers was the easy part of the project,” Elias said. “The bigger challenge was being able to assign addresses to the markers, similar in function to an address point in GIS, which allows the North Texas Emergency Communications Center to dispatch to the markers.”
He said the markers will appear in the fire department's mobile data terminal and on their apps.
“It does us no good if the information on the markers cannot be used by the dispatch to direct police and fire to these locations,” Elias said.
The city assigned trail sections within the trail system a name, color and number range.
Elias said maps still need to be installed in the parks early in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.