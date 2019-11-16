Through its voice-centered Strategic Design process, Coppell ISD will begin to develop strategies to overcome barriers to collective engagement.
The first district strategy or strategic problem statement is, “In what ways can we make engagement irresistible?”
The district will gather parent, staff and community stakeholder voices around the topic of collective engagement to identify and develop solutions to this strategy.
CISD will host two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Vonita White Administration Building Board Room. Snacks will be provided.
The second session will take place from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Vonita White Administration Building Board Room. Light dinner will be provided.
Residents are asked to attend to provide your input on ways that CISD can engage with the community.
RSVP at https://forms.gle/WSppJCqFQJe6dAgM7 for the session you will attend.
Family survey extended to Nov. 22
CISD has extended the deadline for its family survey to Nov. 22 to encourage more families to participate.
This survey shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete and will be a valuable source of information, the district stated.
To take the survey, visit https://surveys.panoramaed.com, then select your child(ren)’s school. If you have multiple children in CISD, the district asks you take the survey for each school your child attends.
Email input@coppellisd.com to share any additional feedback or insight not covered in the survey or have any additional comments to share with the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.