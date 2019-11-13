A free family event will be held at The Sound at Cypress Waters on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the opening of Cypress Waters Trail and to kick off the holiday giving season.
As the first phase of what eventually will be more than six miles of public lakeside paths that will connect to the Campion Trail in Irving, event attendees will be able to explore the newly completed 2 miles of paved trails that border North Lake.
The free festivities designed for kids young and old include music, a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals and a scavenger hunt to discover unique landmarks along the trail.
The event will also provide three opportunities for the community to give back. Carter Blood Care will have its #GiveForLife bus on location. Anyone interested in donating blood can pre-schedule their life-saving donation at greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/109550.
The Coppell Animal Shelter will also be in attendance with furry friends available for adoption.
In the spirit of the Holidays, the employees of The Sound will be collecting food for the North Texas Food Bank. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable items to donate.
“The opening of the Cypress Waters Trail brings one more desirable asset to this development,” says Cypress Waters General Manager Kim Telkamp. “The trail gives residents, office employees and the surrounding communities a scenic and tranquil place to hike, jog or bike anchored by the fantastic restaurants, amphitheater and parks that already exist here.”
The Sound at Cypress Waters is located at 3111 Olympus Blvd., bordering Dallas, Coppell and Irving, north of Interstate-635 between MacArthur Boulevard and Beltline Road.
For more information on this and other events at The Sound, please visit The Sound at Cypress Waters on Facebook at facebook.com/thesoundtx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.