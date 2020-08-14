Outdoor events at the Coppell Arts Center could begin as early as September, the center’s director said during Tuesday’s Coppell City Council meeting.
“We’re not ready to announce those yet. They’re still in development and budgeting,” said Alex Hargis, director of the Coppell Arts Center. He added additional programming has been pushed back to 2021.
Hargis said the center will be open in September and October for tours – only in small groups and reservations only. The first art exhibition is expected to occur around that time in the Mr. Cooper gallery.
The target date for the center to receive its certificate of occupancy is Aug. 28. The Main Hall’s wood flooring and seats are to be installed by mid-August. Additional spaces throughout the center have reached varying stages of completion, Hargis said.
Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt told Hargis, “My heart has gone out to you and everybody that is working on this project,” noting so much work was done to have the facility ready for its May debut before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hargis said there was a “significant” amount of programming scheduled for May that was changed, as the center looked for entertainment that is “COVID-proof.”
The arts center began drive-in movies earlier in the summer, and Hargis said all drive-in events sold out, even after capacity was increased. The Coppell Community Chorale is scheduled to hold a live stream Sunday.
“We have a mission to fulfill to our citizens, and we will fulfill that and open this building as soon as we can to whatever capacity that it is safe to do it,” Hargis said.
Hargis added the Coppell Arts Center is a part of different trade groups, including the National Association of Presenters, and they meet weekly to compare data, discuss consumer confidence and share what other venues are doing in relation to COVID-19.
“We’re tapping into all those resources so we can constantly stay on the cusp on how entertainment venues and arts venues are responding to this,” he said.
SPAN updates council
SPAN Transportation informed the council that no local funding will be needed for fiscal year 2020-21 as it received federal funding from the CARES Act.
Laura Joy, mobility manager with SPAN, said ridership declined from October 2019 to July 2020 due to COVID-19, with a larger drop expected next fiscal year. Joy said 40% of trips last fiscal year were medical related and 25% were recreational.
She added SPAN is primarily doing rides for medical and essential needs. Joy, however, noted SPAN’s ridership in Coppell was expected to see a 26% increase if trips continued as projected.
Joy added ridership from February to July fell 67% for Coppell residents. SPAN anticipates 1,607 trips will be completed for Coppell residents in fiscal year 2020-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.