The number of Coppell ISD students who retook the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exam has decreased, according to district officials.
The exam, administered in December, consisted mainly of those retaking the test, said Susie Williams, coordinator of assessment. She said the number of students who retook the algebra I, biology, English I and English II exams decreased, with the number of those retaking English decreasing by 50 percent.
In past years, Williams said, the number of retesting students was in the double digits.
As of 2019 the number of students retaking algebra I, biology, English I and U.S. history are in the single digits. English II remains in the double digits, but the last test yielded positive results.
“English II is one of the most difficult (subjects), and all eight of the first-time testers were successful on their first attempt,” Williams said.
Williams said the percentage of retested students who met the passing standards for algebra I, biology, English I and English II increased from the 2018-19 school year. In addition, at least two-thirds of the learners who took the algebra I, English I, English II and the U.S. history exam for the first time reached the “meets” or “masters” standard.
While Coppell ISD has made improvements over the last few years, the district is still working toward growth in the areas where it is most weak. For example, the passing achievement for retested learners is low with less than 50 percent of all students retested meeting the passing standard, Williams said.
Many of the district’s schools are implementing new programs and study groups to help students pass the test and reach a high level of achievement.
New Tech High implemented a Thursday small group focusing on those areas students specifically needed to improve. They also have mandatory accelerated instruction during their flex time during the day.
At Coppell High School, the students selected a mentor for each retesting student.
“(The mentors) work with them not only to support them in their academics but also in their social and emotional areas and be there as a support system for them,” Williams said. “I think all of those things are showing improvement.”
