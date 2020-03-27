The Coppell Farmers Market (CFM) is a valuable source of fresh produce, meats, dairy and other local staples.
The city of Coppell considers the CFM a viable grocery option during the current shelter in place orders issued by both Dallas County and the city of Coppell, and the CFM plans to continue to offer grocery services during the current COVID-19 public health emergency.
Strict safety precautions will be implemented at the CFM on Saturday and will continue until further notice. The COVID-19 emergency is a developing situation, and the city and CFM will provide regular updates as necessary. Should Dallas County or the city of Coppell determine that further restrictions are necessary, these temporary operational standards will be adjusted accordingly.
The CFM will adhere to the following guidelines:
- Vendor stalls will be placed 8-10 ft. apart in an open-air environment. The pavilion will be closed.
- Customers must practice social distancing of at least 6 ft. at all times, even while waiting in lines.
- Customers must make their visit as short as possible. Please refrain from gathering and lingering.
- Customers are to place orders online in advance whenever possible.
- Customers are asked to use available hand sanitizers frequently during their visit, and to wash hands in the public restrooms upon entrance and exit.
- All entertainment and educational programming have been canceled.
- Market tokens will not be sold. Select vendors do not accept credit cards, customers may want to come with cash.
- Market staff and vendors will disinfect high touch points throughout the market.
The market provides groceries year-round and vendors are vetted to ensure they make and grow what they sell, so you can be confident in the quality you receive at the CFM. Moving forward, vendor participants are expected to adhere to the following requirements:
- Vendors are not permitted to attend the CFM if they are displaying symptoms of any illness or have come in contact with someone who is sick. Anyone displaying symptoms at the market will be asked by the Market Manager to leave immediately.
- Thoroughly wash hands once per hour in addition to practicing one of the following hand hygiene methods after each transaction: supply and use hand washing station at booth, display and use hand sanitizer, or change disposable gloves.
- Provide and display hand sanitizer for customers.
- Provide disinfectant and sanitize high touch areas of booth once per hour.
- No self-service: customers are asked to point to the items they want, and the vendors then hand them to the customer or place in a bag/box.
- No product sampling permitted.
- Strictly adhere to regular food safety regulations as outlined in the CFM vendor guidelines.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted at the Coppell Farmers Market. To learn how to order groceries from CFM online, or for more market information, visit coppellfarmersmarket.org.
Amanda Austin is manager at Coppell Farmers Market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.