Tracy Fisher has announced her candidacy for a fourth term for Coppell ISD School Board.
Fisher’s focus on the importance of collaboration at the local district level, between various school districts and statewide legislators provides her with unique abilities to keep Coppell schools great, a press release states.
Fisher’s work has earned accolades from Texas leaders at numerous levels. State Rep. Julie Johnson, House District 115, said, “There is no one on the planet more dedicated to strong schools and educating young minds than Tracy.”
State Senator Nathan Johnson, Senate District 16, said, “Tracy is a vital voice for Coppell ISD in particular, and for public education in general.”
Fisher is also one of four school board members elected by trustees statewide to the Legislative Committee for Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). She is a state-certified Master School Board Trustee and the 2019 recipient of the Leadership Texas Association of School Boards’ award, "Celebration of Leadership.”
“When state leaders and local school board members collaborate on education, com-munities are heard, and kids win,” Fisher said. “When you don’t have local school board members influencing educational lawmaking, you don’t have a seat at the table. You lose the value of a great community – one that has top schools and is a desirable place to live.”
When she started her work as a trustee nine years ago, the needs were to address student growth, fulfill the vision of a 21st-century classroom and have a strong legislative presence, the release states. Roles and responsibility have evolved, and Coppell ISD is now part of the statewide conversation. CISD now contributes to decision-making about education in Texas because of Fisher’s efforts. Her legislative experience is also proving invaluable in navigating constraints handed down by the state.
Fisher was instrumental in building three flexible campuses, implementing 1:1 technology in the classroom to help students master many of the skills they'll need to succeed now and in the future, and providing CISD a seat at the legislative table, the release states.
“As one of only two CISD trustees with more than five years of board experience,” Fisher said, “it is essential that I continue to be part of the board. When state leaders and local school board members collaborate on education, communities are heard, and kids win.”
“To keep Coppell ISD’s representation in statewide education decisions, make sure you are registered to vote in Coppell ISD and remind your neighbors to vote,” she said.
Early voting is April 19-27, and Election Day is May 1.
“Voter turnout is vital, she said. “Please vote to re-elect me to School Board Place 7, so I can continue to work for Coppell ISD and our kids. When our children start school next year, you can feel secure knowing that their education reflects their needs and that you made an impact by voting.”
To learn more about Tracy Fisher and her educational and advocacy experience and support her re-election, go to tracyfisher.org.
