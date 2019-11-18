Former State Senator Konni Burton will be the guest speaker at the Coppell Republican Club’s next meeting, which will take place Tuesday at Kelly’s Texican, 110 W. Sandy Lake Road, Suite 150 in Coppell.

The social will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

"Trust in legacy news organizations is waning,” said Burton, founder and CEO of The Texan. “Our mission is to provide relevant, objective news in a manner that respects the worldview of Texas."

