Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Friday is cancelled due to anticipated severe weather predicted by the National Weather Service.  Forecasters indicate weather conditions may include lightning and severe storms, which could put patients, staff and volunteers at risk, the health department stated.  

“Keeping our community members, staff, and volunteers safe remains a priority as we see threats of severe weather,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said.

Those originally expecting to be vaccinated on Friday will be rescheduled for Tuesday. Rescheduled appointment notifications will be sent via email or text message to those individuals. No other clinic dates are affected at this time.  As a reminder, DCPH vaccination clinics remain by appointment only and only individuals with appointments will be vaccinated.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.  Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

