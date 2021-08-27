Coppell residents can expect to see a minimal increase in their ATMOS bill coming Dec. 1.
Deputy City Manager Vicki Chiavetta said the council will present a resolution in September to approve a negotiated settlement with the ATMOS Cities Steering Committee (ACSC) and ATMOS Energy for a gas rate increase.
The impact of the settlement will cause the average residential rate to increase by $1.28 monthly. Commercial usage will rise by $4.03 monthly.
Since 2007 there have been many modifications to the rate tariff, with the most recent coming in 2018 by the 171 ACSC cities. The city memo states the effective date for new rates is Dec. 1. All ACSC cities need to take action to approve the resolution before Oct. 1.
The overall value of the settlement is $22.78 million for ASCS cities, which is lower than the original amount ATMOS requested of $43.4 million. Chiavetta said the being a member of the ACSC has brought “pretty substantial savings” to member cities.
