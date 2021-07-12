The nomination deadline for the 38th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards have been extended. Submissions will close July 23.
The Governor's Volunteer Awards are administered by OneStar Foundation and are an opportunity for the state of Texas to honor the exemplary service and volunteerism of individuals and organizations making a significant impact in communities across Texas.
Nominations for the awards are open in nine categories:
● Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award
● First Lady’s Youth Volunteer Rising Star Award
● Volunteer of the Year Award
● Volunteer Family of the Year Award
● Corporate Volunteering Champion Award
● Service-Learning Champion Award
● Innovation in Volunteerism Award
● Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award
● National Service “Make a Difference” Award
This year, the Governor’s Volunteer Awards is introducing three new award categories:
- Volunteer Family of the Year Award - Volunteering together as a family is a special experience that extends care from within the household out into the community. This new award category celebrates families that prioritize service as a core personal value.
- Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award - As the most disaster-prone state in the nation, Texas relies on volunteers in all phases of disaster response and are key to creating sustainable and meaningful impact. Disaster volunteers deserve recognition for providing hope and stability in the midst of stressful and vulnerable circumstances and for ensuring our state is resilient to future disasters.
- Innovation in Volunteerism Award - During the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits developed incredible innovations—including virtual service opportunities and heightened safety protocols—to ensure continued volunteer engagement and service delivery. Volunteerism is always evolving to the shifting needs of our communities, and this award category highlights organizations that excel in adapting to these demands.
The general public is asked to submit nominations for individuals and organizations who exemplify service and volunteerism that makes a significant impact in their local community across Texas.
For descriptions of the award categories or to nominate an individual or organization, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.
Awardees will be honored in the fall at an evening reception at the Governor's Mansion hosted by Honorary Chair of the Governor's Volunteer Awards, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott.
For more information visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.
