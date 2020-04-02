In today's challenging times, financial advisors are thinking about the health of their clients, their families and their colleagues, what's happening in their communities and the effect of COVID-19 on the markets.
Of course, people's financial situations also weigh on their minds.
The current market selloff is certainly concerning, but it seems to be driven more by fear and panic than by economic or financial reality.
Monetary and fiscal policy are necessary, but at the end of the day, it will be the medical progress that will dictate the timeline for reducing market volatility and the ultimate rebound in stocks.
Edward Jones expects daily volatility to persist until new virus cases begin to slow. But investors should find optimism in these facts: prior to the epidemic, unemployment was near a 50-year low, with solid wage growth; there was an uptick in the housing market, which may accelerate due to declining mortgage rates; and the Federal Reserve has cut short-term interest rates back near 0 percent.
Furthermore the drop in investment prices may indicate that the financial markets have already "priced in" the likelihood of a short-term recession.
This could mean that we've already endured much of the stock market pain. And even a short recession is of concern to all of us, since it's likely to bring at least a temporary disruption to an otherwise strong labor market.
For investors wondering what to do now, here are some suggestions:
First, remember why you're investing.
With the market decline, people will be tempted to change their investment strategies. But they need to keep in mind that most of their financial goals, such as a comfortable retirement, are long-term in nature - a lot longer-term than the shelf life of the coronavirus. If investors have established a long-term strategy that's appropriate for their needs, they should stick with it, no matter what today's headlines are.
However, individuals who are particularly concerned over the current results of their investment statements might want to evaluate their risk tolerance.
If you are truly losing sleep over what's going on in the markets, it's possible your portfolio is positioned too aggressively for the amount of risk with which you're comfortable. In that case, you should work with your financial advisor to see if you need to adjust your investment mix to include more fixed-income securities, which can provide some downside protection, but you'll be making a trade-off, because you'll also be affecting your long-term growth potential.
Finally, now might actually be a good time for investors to consider actually adding to their portfolios.
Right now, many stocks are at their best values in more than a decade. If you need to rebalance your portfolio, this could be a time to do so.
Ultimately, investors need to realize that, while we are in somewhat uncharted times, the temptation to panic should be fought.
All our emotions are running high right now. And while everyone's top priority should be to protect themselves, their families and their communities, it's still important not to lose sight of their financial well-being. And for that, the best thing all of us can do is look past short-term downturns and maintain the discipline to keep investing in all types of markets.
Jack Carpenter is a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Coppell.
