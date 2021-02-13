Thousands of cars pass through W. Bethel Road on a daily basis. And according to Kent Collins, director of public works, that is an issue for Old Town.
“We do get complaints and concerns from residents that live in this section of west Bethel (road),” Collins said.
Collins presented the Coppell City Council on Tuesday with several issues residents have raised about the walkability and safety concerns of W. Bethel Road in Old Town. Old Town has a variety of uses, ranging from heavy commercial to mixed use, commercial, retail and residential. He added the character of the street changes, going from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway.
“All of W. Bethel is not the same, and if you drive it very often you know that very clearly,” Collins said. However, the question was raised by Collins that if W. Bethel Road, specifically between Main Street and S. Coppell Road, should be more “pedestrian friendly.”
A report by the city found 6,000 vehicles per day travel down W. Bethel Road near Denton Tap Road, Collins said, with that number growing to 16,000 vehicles daily closer to Royal Lane.
“When you talk about walkability … this is not a residential street,” he said.
Collins added that the 85th percentile for speed is 35 mph despite the speed limit being 30 mph. He said the city recently put a radar speed assembly to remind drivers of the posted speed limit, which helps reduce the speed for some drivers.
Collins also said residents in Old Town voiced concern about the visibility issues along W. Bethel Road at the intersections of S. Coppell Road and Burns Road. He added that this issue gets worse when cars are parked on the street. Several ideas were discussed as possible solutions by Collins, including installing a pedestrian flasher going east on S. Coppell Road and creating a transition zone on Main Street to create a pedestrian friendly feel. Collins said costs for these projects range from $100,000 to $500,000.
Councilman Wes Mays said there seems to be “competing requirements” as the city wants to bring vehicle traffic to Old Town, but wants to ensure the safety of those walking.
“Clearly there is a trade off there,” Mays said. Councilman Gary Roden said he would like to begin this process one step at a time but noted the sight lines are difficult along W. Bethel Road.
Roden, however, added, “I’m not thrilled about spending half a million dollars there.”
He said he would be in favor of trying flashing lights and rumble strips to see if that slows drivers. If not, he is open to “more intrusive” options.
