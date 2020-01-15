Coppell Councilman Mark Hill announced he is seeking re-election in the May 2 election. Below is his press release:
It is with great honor that I announce my candidacy for re-election to the City Council of Coppell, Place 7.
Over the past six years, with your amazing support, we have accomplished a great deal of progress towards our common goals for our community. In seeking my third term on council, I look forward to serving you through 2020 and beyond. On May 2, I hope that I can count on your continued support so that we may see our vision for the city continues into the future. Please share post this with all of your friends and neighbors in Coppell so that we can keep the momentum going!
Thanks,
Mark Hill, Mayor Pro Tem
Coppell City Council
Place 7
