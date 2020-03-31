Cooper Hilton, principal of Wilson Elementary School in Coppell ISD, recently was elected as the 2020-2021 Member At-Large for the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). In this elected position, Hilton is one of five voting members of TEPSA’s Executive Committee, which consists of the president, president-elect, first vice president, second vice president and an at-large member leading the almost 6,000 members of the organization.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent not only Coppell ISD leaders, but principals across Texas at the state level,” Hilton said. “In this role, I hope to advocate for the value and importance of the work we do as principals and to work with our state legislators to increase support for our Texas public schools.”
Hilton has almost 20 years of experience in education as a teacher, leader and principal. He has worked in Coppell ISD for 10 years, serving as an assistant principal and principal. He is the former principal of Austin Elementary school and has led Wilson Elementary since 2017.
For more information, visit tepsa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.