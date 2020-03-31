Cooper Hilton, principal of Wilson Elementary School in Coppell ISD, recently was elected as the 2020-2021 Member At-Large for the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). In this elected position, Hilton is one of five voting members of TEPSA’s Executive Committee, which consists of the president, president-elect, first vice president, second vice president and an at-large member leading the almost 6,000 members of the organization.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent not only Coppell ISD leaders, but principals across Texas at the state level,” Hilton said. “In this role, I hope to advocate for the value and importance of the work we do as principals and to work with our state legislators to increase support for our Texas public schools.” 

Hilton has almost 20 years of experience in education as a teacher, leader and principal.   He has worked in Coppell ISD for 10 years, serving as an assistant principal and principal. He is the former principal of Austin Elementary school and has led Wilson Elementary since 2017. 

For more information, visit  tepsa.org

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments