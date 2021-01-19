Coppell City Council, Place 2 representative Brianna Hinojosa-Smith has announced that she will be seeking re-election in the May 2021 municipal election.
Below is Councilmember Hinojosa-Smith’s full statement:
“Serving the citizens of Coppell has been an honor and a privilege. Over the 13 years that I have served, we have had many challenges, but we also had many phenomenal accomplishments. We have seen most if not all of our 2030 goals come to fruition, and it is now time to move forward with our 2040 vision as we embrace new opportunities. While 2020 was a year filled with uncertainty and chaos, our city has remained financially stable due to the leadership of our city manager, staff and local elected officials (past and present). We will of course be faced with the challenges resulting from the difficulties of 2020, but together we will continue to be a strong community. I hope the citizens will provide me the opportunity to continue serving to ensure Coppell remains a great place to live, work and play.”
Hinojosa-Smith was elected to the Coppell City Council Place 3 in May 2005 and served until 2012, when she stepped down to run for U.S. Congress. Shortly thereafter, she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. After successful treatment, she decided to run for Place 2 in 2015 and was re-elected in 2018.
Hinojosa-Smith is a graduate of the Coppell Leadership Program, CPAC and CERT. She has previously served on several city boards and participated in various CISD committees. Hinojosa-Smith currently serves on the CISD Districtwide Educational Improvement Council. Additionally, Hinojosa-Smith served as board chair for Las Colinas Medical Center and was recently appointed to Parkland Foundation Board of Directors and the UTSW Community Advisory Board. She is also the IP Co-Chair for the Hispanic Bar Association.
Hinojosa-Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Trinity University, a JD from St. Mary’s University School of Law and an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington. Hinojosa-Smith is director of legal, digital and technology for Yum! Brands.
Brianna has two children, Ivan and Gabriela, who attend New Tech High School and Coppell Middle School East, respectively. She is married to Jamie Smith, who has three grown daughters.
