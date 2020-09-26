COVID-19’s sweeping shut-downs, slow-downs and closures affected most sectors, and arts, culture, and entertainment was among the hardest hit.
Coppell Arts Center was scheduled to open in May until the pandemic caused construction delays, cancellation of planned programming, and the loss of six months of revenue while incurring construction and operating costs.
Closing before even opening is antithetical to the ‘show must go on’ mentality, which compelled Coppell Arts Center to develop a slate of fall programming pivots, announced Friday with a “hopening” date of Oct. 13.
“When COVID caused construction to slow this summer, we used the finished space we had – our parking lot – to produce a Saturday night summer drive-in movie series. Every show sold out, and drew people from Coppell, Las Colinas, Dallas, and McKinney,” said Alex Hargis, Coppell Arts Center managing director. “We also piloted three weeks of Yoga and Bollywood classes in the center’s outdoor grove area this month. There are still a few tickets available to purchase for these classes. We know people are hungry for social, yet safe creative outlets. We are here to do that, and do it safely.”
The fall programming pivots include guided building tours; gallery viewing of the jury-selected art exhibition ‘Locally Sourced’; ‘Digi Land,’ a touch-free digital game room; and an expanded “Try Something New” class schedule that will include art workshops taught by Dallas painter and sculptor Anita Robbins. For all programming, a limited number of patrons will be admitted, ensuring social distancing.
Programming specifics include free guided building tours and gallery viewing of ‘Locally Sourced’, a juried art exhibition in The Mr. Copper Group Lobby Gallery featuring 45 works by 24 Coppell artists across a range of media, from painting and photography to sketching, textiles, and sculpture. The 45 works were selected by local arts advocacy group, Coppell Creatives, out of 75 total entries. A maximum of six people allowed per hour. Reservations open September 28 for tours beginning Oct. 13.
‘Digi Land,’ a touch-free interactive exhibition created with gesture-tracking technology features interactive surface games, a kinetic energy art wall called Quantum Space, and a selfie station, which combine to provide a fun, safe space in the Wheelice Wilson, Jr. Theater for anyone looking for a creative escape. A maximum of 10 people allowed per hour. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 for exhibit tours starting Nov. 4.
‘Try Something New’ classes throughout the fall feature yoga and bollywood dancing, and the addition of art workshops starting in October are held outside on the Grove. Studio Art House founder Anita Robbins will teach beginner-level workshops in watercolor and charcoal and an intermediate-level class in acrylic painting. A maximum of 15 allowed per class. Tickets are on sale now for September yoga and bollywood classes, with more to be added in October. Art class tickets go on sale Monday for classes starting in October.
Live streamed concerts and artisan workshops are coming soon. Go to coppellartscenter.org/events for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.