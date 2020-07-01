One never knows where a childhood experience might lead.
“I could not have imagined as the daughter of a military officer that I would one day be living in Coppell, Texas and have the honor to be one of the co-founders of a military nonprofit organization,” said Coppell resident Gayle Westapher, president of Claymore Operations.
Separating from the military can be challenging; it may mean totally starting over with a new career, a new home and new friends. Westapher found herself in this position multiple times, including when she moved to Coppell more than 30 years ago. And this is what led her to ultimately partner with a U.S. Army veteran, Robert Pinholt, CEO of Claymore Operations.
Westapher and Pinholt met when both were employed at the Coppell Family YMCA. Through a leadership development program offered at the Y, Westapher became Pinholt’s mentor.
“The mentorship program went both ways,” Westapher said. “While I had a planned curriculum to help mentor our staff, Robert taught me a great deal about the hardships that our military veterans experience upon separation from the service.”
Pinholt, who had served in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division from 2004-2007, left the Army assuming he knew exactly what he wanted to do with the remainder of his life. But things did not work out exactly as he had intended and upon graduation from Dallas Baptist University, he realized his dream of becoming a lawyer was not the right dream for him.
"I wish I’d had the opportunity to have a mentor even before I separated from the Army,” Pinholt said. “Whether you are in the military a few years or for an entire career, leaving is difficult. Yes, the military provides transition assistance, but this was not enough to help guide me in the right direction, and it wasn’t enough for many of those with whom I served.”
When he and Westapher realized their shared love of the military; how Westapher’s father, a 30-year-career U.S. Air Force physician/pilot and veteran of WWII and the Vietnam War had also suffered when he retired, the two began a conversation about mentoring service members before separation from the military. Thus the birth of Claymore Operations, a nonprofit 501(c)3 designed to pair military service men and women with both a civilian mentor and a veteran mentor while the warfighter is still on active duty.
“The military provides its people with amazing leadership skills, but unfortunately, many service men/women do not realize these intangible skills can, and do successfully transfer into the civilian world,” Pinholt said. “Gayle and I started Claymore Operations to connect warfighters with people who have wisdom to share; wisdom to aid in making that transition smoother and more successful.”
“A valuable aspect of Claymore Operations is the fact that we become like a family to our warfighters,” Westapher said. “The volunteer mentors, one civilian and one veteran each bring their own unique perspective to the table and share their view-points with the warfighter through weekly conversations. In addition, we provide advice meetings with career experts, personality testing, goal setting and value-determination opportunities to the warfighters to show them the skills they have, highlight their strengths and develop a plan for the future. Claymore Operations creates a network of support … a second family.”
Claymore Operations works globally to connect a pair of mentors to any veteran who wants one. “Our first warfighter was stationed in Germany and we talked with him weekly for years,” Pinholt said. “In today’s world, boundaries are not an issue. We can connect a warfighter with a civilian mentor and a veteran mentor no matter where they live. And those three will stay connected as long as is necessary; from the day the warfighter enters the service until well after they are settled into their civilian life. Our goal is to connect talented volunteers with those who don't know their next step; to aid them through their military career and take advantage of every opportunity that arises."
Claymore Operations is free of charge and is open to all active military service members or those planning on entering the military who are interested in the possibility of furthering their careers through mentorship. For more information, visit claymoreops.org.
