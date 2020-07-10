New Teacher Breakfast in Coppell

The annual New Teacher Breakfast has been a tradition in Coppell ISD for years, and this year’s event is set for Aug. 4 and 13.

 Courtesy of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce

While it’s unclear exactly what the school year will look like, the Coppell Chamber of Commerce is preparing to help kick it off one way or the other.

The chamber will host its annual New Teacher Breakfast for teachers and staff of both Coppell ISD and Universal Academy. The first event will take place Aug. 4 at the Coppell High School Arena, 185 W. Parkway Blvd. The second breakfast will take place Aug. 13 at Universal Academy, 1001 E. Sandy Lake Road. Both events run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The chamber is seeking goodie bag items and sponsorships. Money raised from the event will benefit the Coppell Chamber’s College Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to local high school seniors, the chamber said.

Goodie bag items needed include school supplies, office supplies, gift certificates, specialty items or products, etc. They can be dropped off at the chamber office by Monday.

For more information, contact Ellie at 972-393-2829 or email ellie@coppellchamber.org.

Pop-up Expo rescheduled

Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, the chamber’s Outdoor Pop-up Expo has been rescheduled for Aug. 14. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. at JC’s Burger Bar in Coppell.

The event was originally scheduled this past Friday.

“Due to the rapid rise of COVID 19 and the growing concerns about social distancing, we felt it was the responsible step to take to ensure the safety and welfare of our community,” the chamber stated.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments