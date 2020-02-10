Thom Hulme, a member of the Coppell community since 1995 and having served 12 years on the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, has announced his bid for re-election to Place 4 on the CISD Board of Trustees. Hulme has served on the board since 2008 in many capacities including secretary, vice president and currently president of the board.
Hulme is seeking re-election to continue participating in the process of making Coppell ISD a strong, productive and leading district of innovation, according to a press release. Hulme said he feels the 12 years he has served has been full of ups and downs. From having the legislature take $5 billion dollars from school funding in 2009 to taking measures to create a better financial situation for educators in 2019, Hulme has learned to work within constraints set by those in Austin to maximize the return on our tax dollar, the release stated.
He understands the seriousness of the work he and the board have accomplished over the past few years, and he is passionate about maintaining that forward momentum as Coppell ISD moves into the next decade. He is very proud of this board and its members who all strive to make the district successful by placing kids first, the release stated.
“I want to take a moment to thank those who have believed in me for more than the past decade. Even though there is a lot of time and work that is involved in being an effective board member, I consider this one of the many blessings I have had in my life.” Hulme said, “I am still committed to insuring Coppell ISD builds on its past successes in order to make a better future. It is imperative we create a safe and challenging environment where our learners can achieve without fear and anxiety. We want our children and young adults to realize the importance of lifelong learning skills whether they enter the workforce, college or military upon completing their high school education. It is vital to me that future generations of Coppell ISD students and families are equipped for continued educational success this decade and beyond.”
Hulme has lived with his wife Kelly in Coppell since 1995. They raised their daughter Marin, who graduated from the Coppell ISD and then from Baylor. He also has two sons from a previous marriage, Stephen and Christopher along with four grandchildren, Louisa, Silas, Emily, Eli and two wonderful daughters-in-laws, Frances and Katie, the release stated.
Hulme is employed by Champions School of Real Estate as a full-time senior instructor. He provides tools for adult learners to become Realtors or meet the educational requirements to become federally licensed mortgage originators through TREC or the NMLS system. He has served on almost every committee for the board of trustees and is highly involved with the most recent initiatives to create an excellent Community Based Accountability System (CBAS), the release stated.
Hulme wants to make sure the community knows he is passionate about doing the work necessary to continue to make CISD an outstanding place to educate and develop lifelong learners, it stated. Finally, Hulme, wants to thank his sweet wife, Kelly, for her continued support and love.
Election day is May 2. Early voting starts April 20.
