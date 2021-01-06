Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt has announced that she will not seek reelection in the May 2021 municipal election.
“When my term ends in May, I will have served for nine years as Mayor and four as a Councilmember. While I continue to be excited about the future of Coppell, I will not be filing to run for another term,” Hunt said. “I truly enjoy serving the citizens of Coppell as its Mayor – it is an honor. It has been a wonderful experience. I have learned so much. The City of Coppell is in a good place, both fiscally and physically.”
Hunt was elected to Place 7 of the Coppell City Council in 2008, and she served as mayor pro tem from 2009 to 2010. She was elected as mayor in May 2012 and is serving in her third term. Hunt has served as city representative on the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, the alternate to Irving on the Regional Transportation Council and three one-year terms on the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board.
She serves as the president on the Board of Directors for Texas Municipal League and as vice chair of the Board of Directors for the North Texas Commission.
