John Jun will be the newest member of the Coppell City Council after he defeated Jim Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election for Place 5.
Jun secured 60.2 percent of the votes (1,918 votes) to Walker’s 39.7 percent (1,265). Jun jumped out to a lead through early voting totals by securing 1,395 votes to Walker’s 941 votes.
Jun said he believes the residents who voted for him saw his passion to serve the community.
“It’s not just about voting yes or no,” Jun said. “It’s about seeing what’s on the top of their list.”
Jun said some residents are going through a difficult time financially because of the pandemic and said when talking with them during the campaign he was able to relate.
“There have been times when I’ve struggled and have had a hard time, and I know what it’s like to have to pinch pennies,” Jun said. “That resonated with people.”
Jun said when he joins the council he wants to address the main issues that were brought up to him during the campaign. Among those are rising taxes and how it affects senior citizens and those with fixed incomes.
“I told them I would bring in the discussion on what ways we can lessen the burden on the citizens,” Jun said.
Jun said examples he wants to explore include possibly increasing the homestead exemption.
He said other issues he wants to address include maintaining the city’s roads.
“Not just the thoroughfares that run through the city but the roads in the neighborhoods, too,” Jun said. “Some have said they were told the back log to repair those is three years. To me it’s unacceptable to wait that long to get these areas addressed.”
Jun will replace Nancy Yingling, who opted not to run for re-election.
Walker thanked his supporters on social media following the runoff.
“Now that the voters have spoken, I want to thank all of our friends, old and new, for the fellowship, encouragement, advice, hard work and kindness Cherie and I received throughout the course of what became an 11 month campaign,” Walker said on social media. “Getting reacquainted with old friends we’ve known for 20 years, meeting so many new friends who care as deeply about our community as we do, seeing all the hard work so many of you invested in our campaign - we have only our warmest thanks for each of you.”
Walker said he donated the remaining balance of his campaign fund -- $2,087 – to Metrocrest Services to help residents in need because of the pandemic.
Jun and Walker headed to the runoff because nobody secured 50 percent of the votes during the Nov. 3 election for Place 5, which also featured Erin Bogdanowicz. Jun received 47.1 percent of the votes in that election.
