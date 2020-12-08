John Jun will be the newest member of the Coppell City Council after he defeated Jim Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election for Place 5.
Jun secured 60.2 percent of the votes (1,918 votes) to Walker’s 39.7 percent (1,265).
Jun jumped out to a lead through early voting totals by securing 1,395 votes to Walker’s 941 votes.
Jun will replace Nancy Yingling, who opted not to run for re-election.
Jun and Walker headed to the runoff because nobody secured 50 percent of the votes during the Nov. 3 election for Place 5, which also featured Erin Bogdanowicz. Jun received 47.1 percent of the votes in that election.
