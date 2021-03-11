Coppell ISD is ready to welcome its newest class of students, as enrollment for kindergarten for all 11 district elementary schools in Coppell, Irving or Dallas begins March 24.
Families can visit coppellisd.com/kinder to find the CISD elementary schools for which they are zoned, make appointments to enroll and learn about the paperwork necessary for enrollment. This site also offers a link to a “Kinder Ready” guide to help prepare their children for starting school at CISD.
The district will host a Facebook Live on Kindergarten at 11:30 a.m. on March 24 at facebook.com/coppellisd.
Incoming students who are 5 by Sept. 1, are encouraged to enroll in kindergarten at CISD. Kindergarten Round-Up is scheduled for May 6, where parents will receive information about their elementary campus, CISD, how to help their child prepare for school and more.
“CISD looks forward to welcoming the Class of 2034 to the district’s family and having these newest students become part of the CISD Story,” the district stated.
